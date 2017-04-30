‘It’ll just continue to grow’ Edmonton food truck season kicks off

Thea Avis recalls feeling slightly nervous when she and her husband Jonathan thought about getting into the food-truck business three years ago.

“You see all the trucks and they just know it all, with the menus and everything,” said Thea, co-owner of Meat Street Pies, on Friday. “But you just evolve and there’s nothing that can stop it.”

The couple can now say they are seeing great gains in business as Edmonton’s food-truck season gets underway, starting with the What The Truck?! event on May 14.

“We’ve had a lot of people from New Zealand, South Africa and England just go, ‘Oh my God, a meat pie!” Thea said with a laugh. “So we’re just looking forward to seeing more hungry people this year.”

Meat Street is also among a growing number of food trucks making their mark in Edmonton. Recent numbers from the city show there were 92 trucks out last year, a 16 per cent increase from 79 in 2015.

Fourteen of them are already out this year, and the city anticipates more when the weather heats up.

“I think it’ll just continue to grow,” said Mack Male, co-organizer with What The Truck?!, an event featuring dozens of the city’s food trucks.

“It’s been great to see the trucks we’ve had in the past go brick-and-mortar. That’s a good thing, and now it opens up some space for new trucks.”

Male said he expects around 50 trucks to attend the May 14 event, adding “more than 100” are on the organization’s vendor list.

“There’s going to be some pretty unique food, and it’s just a different way for people to experience the city,” he said. “Food trucks are here to stay.”

As for Meat Street, Jonathan said the couple will continue to experiment with a diversity of flavours.

“We’re really looking at what the trends are and paying attention to our customers,” he said. “We’ve got the Jamaican pie, the Cornish pasty for the Brits, the Tourtiere for the Quebecois and the chicken pot for the Canadians.”