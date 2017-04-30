News / Edmonton

Police probing suspicious death

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 106 Street and 61 Avenue area following a weapons complaint

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue following a weapons complaint.

Police responded to a report of a weapon at approximately 3:15 p.m. today.

When they arrived at the scene, in the 106 Street and 61 Avenue area, they found a man dead. 

Homicide detectives are interviewing individuals who are currently in custody. 

