Police probing suspicious death
Police are investigating a suspicious death in the area of 106 Street and 61 Avenue following a weapons complaint.
Police responded to a report of a weapon at approximately 3:15 p.m. today.
When they arrived at the scene, in the 106 Street and 61 Avenue area, they found a man dead.
Homicide detectives are interviewing individuals who are currently in custody.