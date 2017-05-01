Canadian Research Chairs need more Indigenous representation, researchers say

Canada’s Indigenous people are a common topic of academic study, yet Indigenous people remain under-represented in academic leadership, according to a recent analysis by an Edmonton researcher.

Last week, Janis Geary, a health sciences PhD researcher at the University of Alberta, spent 90 hours combing through the list of current Canada Research Chairs, and recording how many identified as Indigenous and how many identified as “experts” on Indigenous issues.

Canada Research Chairs are distinguished professors who receive funding from the Government of Canada to lead research. Of the 1,600 active chairs, only 52 list First Nations, Metis or Inuit issues among their areas of expertise, Geary said.

But the bigger problem? Of those 52 chairs, only 13 actually identify as Indigenous.

“I was surprised,” Geary said. “To me, the issue of CRC providing titles that denote Indigenous expertise to non-Indigenous people without a transparent process is a huge issue … If someone has a chair on an Indigenous topic, how do we know they’re an expert on that topic?” she said.

Alberta, with the highest population of Indigenous people living in urban centres, has one Indigenous research chair. Kimberly Tallbear-Dauphine teaches Native Studies at the University of Alberta but said she’d prefer not to comment on the findings because she recently moved to Canada from the United States.

Saskatchewan has zero, while Manitoba has two.

“This is where the majority of urban Indigenous people are located and they’re significantly under-represented in terms of Canada Research Chairs,” says UofA Professor Malinda S. Smith, who has researched representation at universities for years and is co-authoring a book on the topic.

“This says these western universities … have a long way to go in terms of prioritizing Indigenous knowledge and studies,” she added.

Smith’s co-researcher, UofA Associate Professor of Anthropology Kisha Supernant, who identifies as Metis, said the world of academia has a long history of having non-Indigenous people research Aboriginal culture, languages and history.

And it’s time for that to change.

“I think it’s really important to have Indigenous people working with Indigenous communities, because the relationship is different,” Supernant said. “They are no longer treated as the object of study. They’re often interested in issues of sovereignty and well-being.”

Having said that, there’s certainly plenty of room for non-Indigenous people to research issues affecting Aboriginal communities, she said, but it’s important that all voices have a seat at the table.

“I don’t think anyone would say we don’t want non-Indigenous people to work with Indigenous communities. But there’s for a very important role for Indigenous scholars within the academy to help transform some of the broader structural issues … It also can benefit the health of Indigenous communities,” she said.

Geary said she’s not sure if the Indigenous researchers are simply not being nominated for chairs or if there’s not as many researchers overall with a focus on Indigenous research.