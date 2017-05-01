Edmonton Catholic School Board removes Marilyn Bergstra from vice chair position

The Edmonton Catholic School Board voted to remove Trustee Marilyn Bergstra from her vice chair position Monday.



Board Chair Laura Thibert said the move was a response to Bergstra's recent comments suggesting religion classes should not be necessary for high school graduation.



The board voted to remove Bergstra as its representative to the Alberta School Boards Association as well.



The board also condemned recent comments by Trustee Patricia Grell, who was absent for the vote.



District spokesperson Lori Nagy said she cannot recall anyone ever being removed from the chair or vice chair position before.



More to come...

