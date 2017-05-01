UofA Doctor researching rates of PTSD among Fort Mac children

A University of Alberta psychiatrist is surveying about 5,000 students in Fort McMurray to understand how the fire is affecting children’s mental health.

As part of a two-year project, Dr. Vincent Agyapong will travel to Fort McMurray once a month to work with both the public and Catholic school boards to conduct studies on how issues such as anxiety, depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder are showing up in kids.

Through his research, Agyapong discovered that in the immediate aftermath of the fire, about 80 per cent of Fort McMurray residents were experiencing some type of mental health issue, which is normal after a traumatic event. However, about one-third continue to experience issues 18 months later.

The rate of PTSD among adults has increased from 0.4 per cent to 12.8 per cent, according to a survey Agyapong conducted when he first started going to Fort McMurray in November 2016.

Agyapong hopes to learn if PTSD is affecting kids in the same way it is affecting adults.

“PTSD in kids presents in an atypical way – kids will become irritable, they become more anxious, some have difficulties separating from their parents or an adult figure. You notice they are not themselves,” Agyapong said.

He is the recipient of a $500,000 grant funded by a partnership between the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Canadian Red Cross and Alberta Innovates to help with the research. Agyapong is working in collaboration with UofA psychiatrist Peter Silverstone, the University of Calgary and Mount Royal University.

Fort McMurray already had a lack of clinical expertise when it comes to mental health challenges before the fire, Agyapong said, and there was no child psychologist either.

“The wildfire has played a huge part of it, but there are also work-related problems, like people being laid off on top of all they’ve gone through,” he said. “Fort McMurray was already on a downward trend prior to the fire … it’s more like the community was hit twice.”

The ultimate goal is for the research to lead to better treatment.