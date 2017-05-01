Making history cool: Laureate finds success in sharing Edmonton stories

Podcasts, social media and just more Edmonton — There’s a lot the city could do to get more young people on board with our neat history, says historian laureate Chris Chang-Yen Phillips.



“It’s cool leaning about German unification, but it’s not really relevant to our lives,” said Chang-Yen Phillips on Monday. “Now, when I tell people that a train used to run through Mill Woods, their eyes just light up.”



Chang-Yen Phillips spoke at the city’s community and public services committee Monday, providing a one-year update on his activities with the Edmonton Historical Board.



During the meeting, the board’s outgoing chair Erin McDonald told councillors the group has struggled slightly to boost interest in the city’s heritage.



“We lack a city-wide approach where all communities are included,” she said. “There are resources across the entire city, and we have a role to play and it’s not just limited to Old Strathcona.”



But one key driver to peak interest has been Chang-Yen Phillips’ work with schools, she added.



He’s been touring schools where kids get to feel and observe actual artifacts found in Edmonton.



“They were so engaged in that,” Chang-Yen Phillips said. “There was a space to talk about our culture and our heritage to understand where we are in the world.”



On top of that, he’s been airing an “investigative” podcast series where he teaches residents how to do the research themselves.



“People who are interested are going to have to continue to try out new forms of media,” he said.



“Edmonton having this historian laureate position is impressive, but I think it would be awesome if the city could invest more and support groups doing this work.”



But city councillors are going to require more vocal support from residents to truly see value in boosting funds for heritage projects, according to Coun. Scott McKeen.



“Unless and until council starts getting a much more strong message from the community that they value heritage, it’s fairly easy for a city council to give paltry dollars to that,” he said, noting the small funds council approved for the City as a Museum project.



But there’s much value to history, he added.

