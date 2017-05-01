Police charge man after fight leads to fatal stabbing in south Edmonton

Police have charged a 32-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a Sunday death in south Edmonton.

According to a press release from police, officers responded to a weapons complaint around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near 106 Street and 61 Avenue where they found a man dead behind the residence with "what appeared to be a stab wound."

Police have identified the victim as Jake Myles Skrepnek-Rey, 22, and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.



Detectives arrested an injured suspect at a hospital hours later, and the investigation revealed that the stabbing was part of an altercation.



Jayson Lunag Bay-Ag, 32, has been charged with second-degree murder.



Detectives believe at least four other people were at the scene of the stabbing who may have information, and are asking them to come forward.