'We are hurting': community groups voice concerns over Edmonton’s anti-racism approach

City decision makers need to “seriously consult” Edmonton’s multicultural groups, says a rep from Edmonton’s Somali community, as concerns come into focus over the city’s plans to combat racism.

“Let’s start listening rather than undermine,” said Ahmed Abdullkadir, with the Ogaden Somali Community of Alberta Residents group, during a community and public services committee meeting Monday.

“When we challenge you (city councillors), it doesn’t mean we don’t like you. But we are hurting and we want you to hear us.”

City councillors plan to have administration look at how Edmonton can create an “access without fear” policy, according to Mayor Don Iveson, following debate over planners’ next steps to create an anti-racism framework, which will determine how the city supports grassroots groups leading the charge to end racism.

Related

“There are lots of activities on the ground. We’re not ignoring the current situation,” said Rob Smyth, deputy city manager for citizen services, during the meeting. “We do want to work on that framework and those wheels are getting into motion.”

The push to tackle the issue comes after Edmonton continues to see incidents of racism on streets. The city plans to consult with groups before establishing a framework to address that.

But advocates said Monday they felt the voices of their communities aren’t being heard, noting they’ve been left out of meetings to share ideas.

“We need to be included and be more involved,” said Mary Thomas, with the Interracial Alliance of Edmonton and area. “We really want to be engaged with what the city is doing in this regard.”

Iveson said the access-without-fear policy — which generally offers services with no questions asked to residents at risk of deportation on the basis of their immigration status — will very likely to be put forward when councillors resume discussions later today. The policy would likely require council approval at a later time.

“It makes sense to look into that,” Iveson said. “The feedback around engagement was welcome.”