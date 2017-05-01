Consultation on Edmonton safe consumption sites ‘poorly planned,' say some community members

The push to see Edmonton expedite safe consumption sites hit a minor snag Monday, with some concerned community members resisting the plans, citing “very weak” consultation.



“Engagement with our community was poorly planned,” said McCauley Community League president Phil O’Hara on Monday during city council, referring to Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services’ (AMSIS) efforts to bring the service to the city.



Four sites have been proposed for the city, and the next step in approval would require councillors to write to the federal government, requesting they allow the sites to open. Ultimately, it's up to the federal Liberals to fast track plans.



But on Monday city council pushed back the final decision a day, after dozens of citizens turned out to speak, both in support and in opposition to the plans.



But some members of council remain committed to the plan.



“I’m not prepared to send this back for another year for more study when people are dying,” said Mayor Don Iveson during the council debate, noting the hundreds of people who’ve died by overdosing on fentanyl and other opioids.



But opponents of the service, which aims to reduce overdose deaths by allowing people to consume deadly street drugs in medically-supervised facilities, referenced problems in Vancouver’s safe consumption clinic Insite.



“I worked only four or five blocks away from (Insite),” said Central McDougal Community League member Bernice Talin. “When you have someone come up to you and say, ‘Give me all your money or I’ll poke you with a needle,’ you’re scared. I was scared.”



But representatives from AMSIS argued evidence shows the services work to reduce deaths and would help clean Edmonton’s streets of discarded needles. They also felt consultation was effective.



“We knocked on every single door and left pamphlets when people didn’t answer,” said Laura McQuillian, a community engagement volunteer with AMSIS. “I do believe this will break down barriers.”

