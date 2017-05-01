The sky's the limit: How Edmonton's skyline stacks up

Height limits have been in place in “probably every city in North America,” says a University of Alberta urban planning professor, and Edmonton could be in store for a new cap.



“There is some merit to it,” said Sandeep Agrawal during an interview Monday. “The benefit would be to preserve the River Valley views, but it would need to rationalize clearly with extensive public consultation.”



Height limits vary across Canada, and are based on scenery, light, or, as was the case in Edmonton, airspace safety.



For a long time the height of buildings in Edmonton's downtown were restricted so as to avoid interfering with the City Centre Airport, but with the facility long gone, the question stands: how high should Edmonton go?



The issue arose most recently when the city approved the proposed 80-storey Alldritt Tower, which would sit on top of river valley land between Jasper Avenue and Grierson Hill Road.



To some, the proposed building looks completely out of place amid Edmonton’s shorter skyline and blocks views to the city’s river valley.



“I would have liked to see the tower inbound rather than at the crest (next to the river),” said Mayor Don Iveson, who didn’t support the tower for that site, last week.



“There seems to be no limit with requests, and council doesn’t have a policy to look at rationale or evidence when authorizing heights.”



Agrawal noted a case in Philadelphia where no building could exceed the height of the city hall building (167 metres), as there was significant value behind the statue of state founder William Penn, which is perched on top of the building.



“A few years after they made that rule, it was violated. This has also happened in other places, too,” he said.



“When cities have these rules, they’re generally looking to protect a significant landmark or natural scenery.”



But the downside to capping heights, Agrawal said, is that it might discourage developers from wanting to build towers.



“For a development, more height would lead to a larger number of units,” he said. “For the developer, it might be more financially feasible to have that height, so if they can’t go high, then they might back out.”



As for Iveson’s suggestion on addressing height, he said he could introduce a motion to task the city with developing such policy. It would likely come when council has discussions over the city’s “community benefits” arrangement at a later time.

Here are how cities manage height:

Calgary

Skyscrapers in Calgary can go as high as they want, but there's a catch. The shadows they cast can't touch the Bow River, which flows north of the city's downtown. If need be, buildings must be built shorter. Otherwise, they'll have to be placed somewhere else. This was the case when Foster and Partners was looking to build Bow Tower in the city. The company had to shrink the proposal to 58 stories.

Vancouver

Skyscrapers in Vancouver can't obstruct the city's mountains to the north, as the city wants to maintain such views for residents and postcards. However, the city has a "density bank" where developers who preserve heritage buildings can tack on a few extra floors to their bigger proposed towers. For example, if the tower is capped out at 50 stories under normal regulations (and the developer preserves a four-storey heritage building), then the tall tower can go as high as 54 stories.



Edmonton