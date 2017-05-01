Police union treasurer resigns

The Edmonton police union's treasurer has resigned amid an investigation into his credit card use, Metro has learned.

Edmonton Police Association President Bob Walsh confirmed Friday that Bill Clark, a veteran staff sergeant with the EPS homicide section, has resigned from his position on the union’s board of directors.

Walsh told Metro in March that he was investigating Clark’s expenses and would conduct a full audit of union credit card usage, after it was alleged that Clark charged a rental car and other personal costs to his union credit card while in Palm Springs.

Former union boss Maurice Brodeur confirmed last month that in early 2015 he became aware of Clark’s “inappropriate” use of the card and cautioned him not to use it for personal reasons.

He said he later became aware of prior instances in which Clark had used the card for personal expenses, but noted he believed they were all repaid.

Brodeur disclosed the credit card usage at a union meeting last fall, and a police officer who attended the meeting later reached out to Metro – on condition of anonymity – saying Clark’s actions violated union bylaws.

The same officer said Friday that Clark resigned after additional violations came to light during the recent investigation.