Ritchie Market's success sparks pedestrian safety concerns

Foot traffic flooding the Ritchie neighbourhood in Edmonton is a boon for business, but some worry it could also become a safety hazard.

The Ritchie Market at 95 Street and 76 Avenue opened last month on the corner of a busy four-way stop, and business has been booming for tenants that include Transcend Coffee.

“We all knew that it was going to be a great location. I think what surprised us to some extent is the delight in which the community has embraced this place,” said Transcend owner Poul Mark.

He said he was surprised how busy the intersection got even during the construction phase, and it will only get busier.

ACME Meats and Creekside Cyclery also occupy the market, but Blind Enthusiasm Brewing Company and brewpub Biera have yet to open and summer is just around the corner.

“I think some sort of traffic control is definitely warranted on this corner. Because it’s not just about cars, it’s about the interplay of cars and people,” Mark said, adding he has especially noticed a spike in foot traffic on the weekends.

“As more and more people find their way here through walking and biking, it’s both congestion but it’s also a safety issue – people are jaywalking all the time and trying to get across the street.”

Mark suggested an “X” crosswalk where traffic stops in all directions and pedestrians cross at once. He notes they are commonly used in Banff, and there are a couple in downtown Edmonton.

Michael Vaudan, a senior engineer with parks and road services, said the “X” crosswalk – or “pedestrian scramble” – is a possibility, but would require a detailed study.

The city did an assessment on the intersection in 2015 and found traffic signals were not warranted, but he said it is definitely on their radar since the redevelopment.

“It’s definitely something we’re aware of and we will be monitoring as well,” Vaudan said.

Greg Zeschuk, who owns the marketplace, said he’s not sure what the solution is, but he’s talked to people in the community who say the intersection has always been an issue.

“I’ve been walking across the four-way stop next door for a long, long time, and you have to have your wits about you,” he said.

Jeff Chase, director of small business services with the city, said he is “pleasantly surprised” by how busy the marketplace has been.