University of Alberta creates world's smallest NHL logo—for the Oilers

A department at the University of Alberta has created an Oilers logo so small you could fit 900 million of them on top of a puck.

“We’re constantly trying to push the limit of how small we can make things,” said Eric Flaim, director of the NanoFAB Fabrication & Characterization Centre, which focuses on research on micro and nanoscale units, which are particles so tiny you need an extremely powerful microscope to see them.

The microscopic Oilers logo was created in collaboration with Edmonton-based companies Supplied Quantam Materials and Applied Nanotools. The logo is 2.4 micrometres in diameter, 40 times smaller than a similar one they made in 2006, which was roughly the width of a human hair. The university is calling it the world's smallest NHL logo.

“That really just goes to show the kind of development that has occurred over the last 10 years,” Flaim said.

In order to view the logo, the university uses what’s called a helium ion microscope, one of only three in Canada. The ability to use nanotechnology is useful for applications such as car sensors and computer chips.