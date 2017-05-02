Alberta rolls out bill to better protect whistleblowers

EDMONTON — The Alberta government is changing its whistleblower rules, offering more protection for those who come forward.

Bill 11 will also make clear that government members, ministers and the premier can be investigated under any whistleblowing complaint.

It's the first major revision to the Public Interest Disclosure Act, passed by the former Progressive Conservative government in 2013.

The act already sets out rules and procedures for bureaucrats who report gross mismanagement of public funds.

Bill 11 will broaden that mismanagement to include bullying and harassment.