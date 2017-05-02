Earth's General Store to close downtown location

Earth’s General Store’s short-lived downtown expansion is coming to an end.

Store owner Michael Kalmanovitch posted a message on the store’s website Monday that he’s given a six-month notice to his landlord that he will vacate the building and close the store on Oct. 31.

“The downtown store has never made money. It always ran at a deficit,” Kalmanovitch wrote. “It was propped up by the Whyte Avenue store but that extra funds from Whyte have diminished and I am simply running out of money.”

Kalmanovitch said he hoped the fair-trade and organic-focused grocery shop at 10150 104 St. would fill a void left when the nearby Sobeys closed down.

He apologized to customers in the post and said he feels “horrible” that the move will leave some people unemployed.

“I have failed the downtown community by not being what they/you wanted. Sorry about that,” he wrote.