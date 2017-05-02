Edmonton to ask federal government to open supervised consumption sites as soon as possible

City council voted to move ahead on supervised consumption sites, and will ask the federal government to open the proposed locations as soon as possible, after the group spearheading the initiative made their case Tuesday.

City council voted 10-1 to send the letter of opinion, but ultimately it will be up to the governing Liberals to approve and fast track the plans.

Couns. Bev Esslinger and Mike Nickel were absent for the vote.

"To me this is finally recognizing they (Edmonton's vulnerable) need a health service, and this is an inroad to those health services," said Coun. Scott McKeen.



Four sites are proposed for the city. They would available in the Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services, the George Spady Centre, and the Royal Alex for inpatients.

The services aim to reduce overdose deaths and HIV infections by allowing people to consume deadly street drugs in medically-supervised facilities.

The Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services’ (AMSIS) group, which plans to bring the sites to Edmonton, also argues the sites would reduce the number of used needles on streets.

But many residents have expressed concerns over the services, saying they weren't adequately consulted over the proposed plans.

However, city council was convinced the services are needed for Edmonton. AMSIS will now submit their proposed plans to the federal government for approval. If approved, the sites would be monitored for a two years. Afterward, AMSIS would have to ask for an extension.

"There is evidence around overall benefit to the community," said Shelley Williams, head of AMSIS. "This is addressing the need for a service that should have been in the city five years ago."

But Coun. Tony Caterina said he couldn't support the letter.

"My concern is the concentration of this and the timing of how to recommend this without fully understanding the recommendations," Caterina said. "I might change my mind, but there isn't enough evidence for me."

