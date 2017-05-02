Valley Line LRT construction could be ‘devastating’ for golf course

A “critical” step in getting the Valley Line on tack is coming at the expense of the Mill Woods golf course, says the club’s manager.



That’s because city councillors at the executive committee approved plans Tuesday that will see crews dig into part the course this summer to lower underground pipelines, so the future LRT doesn’t cause them to vibrate when it zooms nearby.



Joan Kirillo, the manager of the course, said the change could have huge affects on current staffing levels. She noted she has about 50 employees.



“It might not sounds like a lot but, in today’s economy, impacting 50 people would be devastating,” she said. “There’s just been a lack of communication.”



But questions over compensating the club over the disruption arose Tuesday, as Edmonton will fund up to $5.5 million for company Keyera to move the pipelines.



“We’re a partner with the City of Edmonton,” Kirillo said. “If we had $5.5 our course would be incredible, but we’re here to be listened to. This is really the only way we can get people to sit down and talk to us.”

But the city doesn’t exactly recommend Edmonton compensate businesses for things like construction.



“We don’t recommend accommodating business in that regard because the precedence it creates,” deputy city manager of infrastructure Adam Laughlin told the committee. “The physical impact to the property would be restored by the City of Edmonton.”



Guy Boston, manager of LRT delivery, said the city is “empathetic” over Kirillo’s concerns.



“We’re at that point to have concrete discussions with and we have met severall times,” he said. “I understand her frustration.”



Moving the pipes is “critical” for the LRT to move ahead as planned, he added.

