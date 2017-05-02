Make Something Edmonton challenges residents to transform their 'hood, again

Alberta Avenue resident Wesley Andreas used to notice plenty of foot traffic in the alleyway behind his home, but people didn’t have much to look at.

So, two years ago, he decided to give the back alley some love by painting a mural on his back-facing garage and fence.

“People pay a lot of attention to the front of their houses … I noticed the alley was kind of run down, with rotting wood and refuse behind garages,” he said. “I was interested in rethinking what it would look like to brighten a space that a lot of people go by all the time.”

He ended up transforming his neighbourhood and inspired 11 neighbours to paint their garages/fences as part of the first Do Something Edmonton initiative, which challenges Edmonton residents to create ‘urban interventions’, or projects that temporarily improve a public space in their neighbourhood.

“I never dreamed that buying some paint and painting our garage would get such positive reaction from the community,” Andreas added.

Make Something Edmonton, connected to a global project called 100In1Day, is back on June 3 and takes place throughout the city. The final day to submit a project is May 26, and the Old Strathcona library is hosting a workshop Wednesday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where people can bring ideas or suggestions.

“You can come with an idea, but you can also come with questions … we have some great exercises designed to help you unearth what your project could be,” said Chris Gusen, program manager for Make Something Edmonton.

While Andreas’s ‘Animate the Alley’ initiative had an enduring impact, projects are usually temporary, such as a front porch concert, or a push to write positive ‘sidewalk sayings’ on Whyte Avenue as a way to brighten the day of pedestrians.

Gusen said he believes Edmonton is in a “state of evolution” and it’s the opportune time for people to get involved in urban interventions.