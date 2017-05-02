New Edmonton MEC store opens in the Brewery District

Calling all outdoorsy folk: the new, bigger MEC store in the Brewery District is now open.

The new 41,000 square foot store is almost 40 per cent bigger than the existing outlet on 124 Street and 104 Avenue, which it is replacing.

The new "prairie- and city-inspired" store features more services, including a bike repair and ski service shop, a bike fitting room, and an outdoor bike-repair station.

"If the old store was a hub for outdoor activity, this one can only spin a bigger, better wheel," manager Craig Binch said in a release.

The original Edmonton MEC opened in Oliver in 1998. It closed Saturday night at 6 p.m. and the last bikes and boats headed to the new location, which opened Sunday morning.