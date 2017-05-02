New Edmonton website and app can help you get your summer patio on

Here’s an app to help you get your buzz on.

Edmontonian George Shantz has a passion for patios and is currently working on PatioBuzz, a mobile app that will allow people to view a full list of Edmonton patios or find one nearby based on their location.

“I like drinking, and I like drinking in the sunshine. Last summer we went to a trip to B.C. and there were just so many awesome patios there and I figured there would be some hidden gems around Edmonton too,” Shantz said.

Shantz already has a website up, and has spent a year trying to find great patios in Edmonton, reviewing them based on ambience, location and optimum sunshine exposure.

“I found there were so many hidden patios that I didn’t even know about, I was trying to find stuff online and there was nothing,” he said.

In addition to what patios are closest to you, the application will list a brief description of the patio, which direction it faces and how much sunshine it gets.

Shantz determines the level of sunshine based on the direction the patio faces.

“It’s affected if there’s trees around it anything like that, but it’s mostly which direction it’s facing,” Shants said. “Prime direction is southwest facing, you’ll have sun pretty much all day.”

Patios facing east are better for breakfast or the afternoon, while west is better for evenings in terms of sunshine exposure, Shantz said.

Shantz said the app will be free and he’s paying for its development out of his own pocket. He hopes to recoup costs by charging restaurants for advertising on the app, which will also feature a patio of the week.

In December, he went on a patio tour with a group of friends and hopes to hold another in the summer.

He’s encouraged by the rise of indoor year-round patios and highlighted Brown Social House, The Little Brick Café & General Store and The Fairmont Hotel Macdonald as some of the spots they visited and were impressed by.

“I think it’s kind of cool to find patios you can use year round,” Shantz said.

He said while Edmonton’s patio portfolio paled in comparison to B.C., more and more establishments are getting on board.

“It seems like there are more and more patios. There are patios opening up all over the place right now. I don’t know if there’s just more people out and about who want patios, but just walking down Whyte Avenue, it feels like half the bars that didn’t have patios before do now.”