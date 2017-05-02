Police upgrade charges following machete attack

Edmonton police have upgraded charges against two men to second-degree murder after a man died in connection with a machete attack on April 15.

An autopsy has confirmed that a 34-year-old man, who was attacked on April 15, died on April 22 in hospital as a result of sharp and blunt-force injuries. He had been taken off of life support on April 21.

Police responded to the attack near 173 Street and 69 Avenue at approximately 2 p.m. on April 15, after several neighbours called about a disturbance in a condo suite.

When police arrived, they found two men covered in blood leaving the condo building elevator. They were taken into custody for questioning and eventually arrested in connection with what police call a “vicious assault” on the 34-year-old male complainant.

Officers found the complainant on the ground in a suite, suffering form multiple stab and blunt force trauma wounds.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to hospital, where he remained in critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery.

Within the suite, police also found several people with their wrists zip-tied. Some had suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe the assault was connected to drugs.