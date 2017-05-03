City to Oilers fans: don't pee in the street, okay?

With the Oilers set to return to home ice Wednesday night, orange signs popped up in the Ice District this week asking Oilers fans to "GO... in an appropriate place."



Translation: please find an appropriate washroom facility before relieving oneself post-game.

The signs, which were installed by the City of Edmonton, were placed "due to the large volumes" of people dowtown during games, according to city spokesperson Sarah Meffen.

She said the signs direct people to new temporary washroom facilities at Michael Phair Park.

"The signs are simply a cheeky way of reminding fans where these extra washrooms are located," Meffen said.

Public urination, and how to deal with it, has been an ongoing topic of discussion during the playoff season thus far.



Before the first puck dropped Coun. Scott McKeen told Metro that public urination was already a concern around the arena.



“There’s some areas that are being used as public urinals at events with Rogers Place,” McKeen said last month, adding he has heard from residents in the area that “many cubic metres” of urine are being splashed on buildings.

Once the first series got underway, the long lineups for the mens washrooms at Rogers Place during Oilers games have also garnered headlines.

But Tim Shipton, a spokesperson for the Oilers Entertainment Group, told Metro two weeks ago that Rogers Place staff were looking at changes, like switching some women's washrooms to men's, to allow more people to use the facilities before departing for the evening.