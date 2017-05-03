Edmonton boasts one of the highest percentage of millennials, stats show

Canada may be going grey, but Edmonton is bucking the trend with one of the highest percentages of millennials anywhere in the country, according to new census data released Wednesday.

It’s a trend expected to shape Edmonton’s future in a big way.

According to Statistics Canada, Edmonton has the third highest rate of millennials, which they define as those aged between 15-34, at 29.5 per cent of the population, compared to a 25.3 per cent national average.

Saskatoon had the highest percentage of millennials at 30.2 per cent of the total population, with Calgary not far behind at 28.5 per cent. The prairie provinces were the only ones to have more millennials than baby boomers (people aged 51-70).

Statistics Canada senior analyst Julien Bérard-Chagnon said Edmonton’s high percentage of millennials is due to higher fertility rates in the west, a higher rate of immigration from abroad as well as interprovincial migration from people looking for work in Alberta.

“The fact that Edmonton has more millennials than the country as a whole still shows there’s an interest for people to go to Edmonton,” he said. “So usually your labour market is more dynamic than other places in the country; you are attracting a lot of young workers.”

But that 15-34 demographic, a group dominated by students, young professionals and tradespeople, also presents different challenges for cities, says Professor Sandeep Agrawal, the director of the urban and regional planning program at the University of Alberta.

“The millennials tend to be more environmentally friendly, more socially oriented … so you’ll see them moving more into the downtown area, wanting to be close to amenities, transit and grocery stores,” he said.

Agrawal noted that millennials in Edmonton tend to have higher incomes when compared to their counterparts in Vancouver for example.

“What that means is they would want to buy homes, wanting to start a family much sooner,” he said.

That will have impacts on housing, childcare and health-care systems, Bérard-Chagnon said.

“If these people have families in Alberta, it could put some pressure on kindergartens and eventually on schools.”

While Agrawal expects some of those millennials will move to the suburbs to start their family, there will still be a high demand for affordable housing downtown for young families.

He added that the city has an important role in encouraging this, and the province can also play a part with measures like rent controls.

“They could do it through zoning, by allowing more developments that are more geared towards individuals and smaller families,” he said.

But if Edmonton is going to maintain its reputation as a draw for young people, it’s going to have to keep up with the way millennials want to live and work, according to City of Edmonton Youth Council Chair Genna DiPinto.

One of the biggest challenges young people face, she said, is finding work that accommodates their studies or parent responsibilities.

“Finding seasonal employment and even part-time work is a difficult task for anyone my age. Especially finding internships or career-driven work opportunities … we need to move past the 9 to 5 understanding of work,” she said.

She said she hopes to see both the public and private sector offering more opportunities for millennials to kick-start their careers, such as internships.