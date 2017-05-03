Developers' contributions to the public need more 'rigour:' City

Edmonton’s flexible rules on what developers can give back to communities via new projects have become slightly chaotic, says city planner Kalen Anderson.

“We need to put more rigour around it.”

Councillors at the urban planning committee voted Wednesday to let city staff continue talks with the developers to help clarify what they can do to include amenities like public art and affordable housing as part of their plans when building something new.

This can be seen in Alldritt’s proposed 80-storey tower, where the developer plans to include a public ‘urban balcony’ as part of the overall project. In other cases, some developers include public art or affordable housing in their developments.

But there are “a number of challenges” with the current way things are done, Anderson said.

Without guidelines, “there is a lack of predictability” that can delay projects, she said, adding that doesn't set a clear path on how developers can get involved.

“Without a program, council can’t advocate for amenities.”

But community representatives told councillors they would like to be included in discussions, as new, larger projects affect things like parking, shadowing and drainage.

“These amenities need to clearly state they provide benefits to the residents, not just benefits to the city at large,” said Jason Watt with the Edmonton Federation of Community Leagues, during the debate Wednesday. “We don’t need to be involved in the finance part of it, but in the consultation process.”

Mathew McLash with Westoak development said he applauds the city’s efforts to discuss the issue with developers.

“It’s very rare to get developers to talk about significant issues like this,” McLash said. “Infill is hard and I think everyone knows that, so we want to make sure each development has mitigated impacts on neighbourhoods.”