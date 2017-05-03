Nurses for Nurse: Healthcare providers show support with Oilers jerseys

Tim Tsounis had just hit up the fourth sports store looking for a Darnell Nurse Oilers jersey when he finally gave up.

“There’s none in the city, I couldn’t find one anywhere … When we went to the Oilers store they told us they’re not printing Nurse jerseys, which is unfortunate because a lot of the hospitals are looking for Nurse jerseys,” said Tsounis, one of the managers of the medicine program at the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Nurses and staff are showing off their Oilers pride by rocking #25 Darnell Nurse jerseys at the hospital on game days. Nurse himself has noticed the trend and said he thought it was “awesome” in a post on Twitter.

“His name is Nurse and I’m a nurse and we thought that was funny,” said patient care manager and registered nurse Liane Manz. “But I was happy I got it because I really like how he plays, he has a good physical presence.”

She first wore the jersey to work during the first playoff game against the Sharks, which the Oilers lost.

“It wasn’t such good luck but I’m hoping for a better run this time.”

Registered nurse Stacey Middleton said she received her Nurse jersey as a gift in December 2016 and appreciated the irony of it.

She loves the reactions she gets from both patients and staff, especially on game days.

“There’s a lot of really positive reactions and it certainly lightens the mood, all of the time,” she said.

Tsounis said the group effort has brought the nurses closer together in what can be a challenging career.

“There’s been a tremendous solidarity around the nurses, simply because the Oilers are in the playoffs and that alone is bringing everyone together. The fact that we can wear our jerseys and T-shirts at work is a bonus,” he said.