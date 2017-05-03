Edmonton could see laneway home pilot projects as early as this summer

Edmonton could be in store for new laneway housing projects this summer, as the city prepares to further accommodate homes that face back alleys.

City councillors voted Wednesday at the urban planning committee to task administration with developing pilot projects that look at improving laneway housing, which are developments that see garden or garage suites abut back alleys.

On top of that, city staff will work on advancing “the laneway conversation” as part of discussions with the public over Edmonton’s broader infill strategy, said city planner Kalen Anderson, during the meeting.

“I think we have a good mandate to do this and good direction to explore it,” Anderson said, regarding the pilot projects, in which details have yet to be determined. “This is an opportunity to call out communities that are interested, and I’m confident we’ll see a few hands go up.”

The push for laneway housing comes as Edmonton looks to increase density in aging inner city communities, in an effort to see more young people and families move in.

The laneway homes also provide affordable options for renters and help homeowners pay off their mortgages, according to Ashley Salvador with the Infill Development in Edmonton Association.

“It’s one of the larger pieces of the puzzle on needing more but gentle density,” said Salvador, who’s also studying the housing model. “It’s an important issue, but for the pilot to work it will need to be accessible and require getting people who are willing to participate.”

The city should also address Edmonton’s crumbling alleyways, according to resident Kevin Taft, as he says the laneway homes will likely require even and clean streets.

“The laneway is more than just a building. It must be an urban setting,” he said, noting he sees knocked over garbage bins and abandoned vehicles in his back alley.

“Let’s get it right and solve these problems before implementing something city-wide.”

The city will also propose amendments to bylaw to reduce parking requirements in residential areas with low density. The change would allow garden or garage suites to only require two parking spaces, rather than the current three.

Planners will return the urban planning committee in the summer of 2018 to discuss the next steps for the overall infill strategy. The pilot programs, however, could begin as soon as this summer or next spring depending on community interest, according to Anderson.