Alberta recalling Bombay Sapphire gin following reports of high alcohol content

The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) says it's assisting in a recall over a "specific batch" of Bombay Sapphire London Dry Gin, after the manufacturer reported the bottles have a higher-than-normal alcohol content.

The AGLC said in a news release Thursday that a batch of Bombay Sapphire's 1.14-litre bottles had an alcohol content of 77 percent — not the 40 per cent that's listed on the bottles.

"The manufacturer reported some bottles were not properly diluted," AGLC said in the news release.

"Customers who have purchased the 1.14 L size may return any opened or unopened product with lot number L16304 W to the retailer they purchased the product from for a full refund."

AGLC is also encouraging liquor store operators to pull the bottles with that lot number off their shelves.