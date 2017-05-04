Soilers: Edmonton councillor says Oilers fans are urinating on downtown apartments

An Edmonton city councillor says people have been urinating in entryways of downtown apartments after Oilers playoff games.



Coun. Scott McKeen is urging hockey fans to treat downtown more kindly, after getting some angry calls about bodily functions from his constituents near Rogers Place.



“When you wake up in the morning and go out and you’re not smelling flowers and blooming trees, you’re smelling leftovers from the night before’s Oilers fans, it’s a little disheartening and disgusting,” McKeen said.



One resident reported a woman using their front planter as a toilet, he said, while another complained that someone relieved their bowels between two parked cars.



“Somehow we have to get that message through to people that this is a residential neighbourhood, and please treat it the way you would want your neighbourhood and your front doorstep treated,” McKeen said.



Public urination, and how to deal with it, has been an ongoing topic of discussion during the playoff season thus far.



The city installed orange signs in the Ice District for the team’s home games this week, encouraging fans to “Go … in an appropriate place” – in other words, find an actual washroom before relieving themselves.



The signs direct people to new temporary washrooms set up at nearby Michael Phair Park.

City spokesperson Sarah Meffen said they were put up due to the large number of people and are “simply a cheeky way of reminding fans where these extra washrooms are located.”



Kathleen Todoruk, whose clothing store Todoruk Designs is across the street from the Ice District, called the signs fun and tasteful.



She said she often works late and from what she’s seen, fans have been well behaved.

