Edmonton Chinese community holding rally opposing supervised-consumption sites

The Chinese Benevolent Association Of Edmonton is protesting Saturday because they’re frustrated by a perceived lack of consultation from the city on supervised-consumption sites in Chinatown.

The group will gather at the east entrance of Canada Place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday before marching to city hall.

City council voted 10-1 Tuesday to move forward on allowing the sites by sending a letter to the federal government for support. The services would be available in the Boyle McCauley Health Centre, Boyle Street Community Services, the George Spady Centre and the Royal Alexandra Hospital.

Lee is worried Chinatown will see a rise in crime such as property damage and drug trafficking and said the neighbourhood could turn into Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, an area associated with drug use, homelessness and crime.

“I don’t think they want that but I think inadvertently they’re driving it in that direction … In my opinion they’re turning it into a ghetto.”

A report to the city last month said that of 1,869 respondents asked for their opinion on the sites in a survey, 74 per cent agreed with the city’s proposal.

“The survey by all reasonable standards is totally bogus,” Lee said. “It’s conducted by the proponents, it should be done by a third party.”

He said members of the Chinatown neighbourhood attended a May 1 public hearing with their concerns, but council didn’t listen.

“The community hasn’t been treated fairly,” Lee said. “The people living immediately next to these proposed sites … have never heard about it, have never been contacted and their opinions have never been solicited throughout the entire process.

“This is not the correct way to do it.”

Lee said the association has reached out to local Coun. Scott McKeen, who did respond, but “didn’t make a real effort to reach out”.

McKeen told Metro the survey was conducted by the Access to Medically Supervised Injection Services group, not the city.

Having said that, he said he “understands completely” why the association is frustrated.

“They don’t believe government or social agencies really care about ending homelessness, crime and social disorder in poor neighbourhoods,” he said.

He said the real way to reduce crime and homelessness is to pressure all levels of government to support affordable housing.

He’s still in support of the supervised-consumption sites.