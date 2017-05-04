VIDEO: Edmonton puppy paw-ty goes viral
Video of dogs smashing a puppy-friendly cake for the Edmonton Humane Society's birthday gets major attention.
A pack of puppies from the Edmonton Humane Society are getting some serious online attention after their puppy cake smash video went viral this week.
EHS marked 110 years of operation this week with a special celebration. They ordered a giant animal-friendly cake — then unleashed the hungry pups.
According to a Humane Society release, the video has now been shared by news outlets as far away as Florida.
The icing on the cake? According to EHS all of the puppies have found their forever homes.