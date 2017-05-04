Edmonton man charged after allegedly sexually harassing local realtors

Edmonton police have charged a 31-year-old man in connection with multiple incidents of harassment of local realtors, which included harassing phone calls and at least one occasion of masturbation.



In March 2017 detectives started investigating after several female realtors reported incidents of harassment, according to a police release.

Complainants alleged that they got calls from a man who posed as a customer and asked to view vacant properties. It was reported that the man then harassed them on the phone or in person, "often for sexual purposes," the release said.

One one occasion, the suspect was seen masturbating and offered the complainant money for sexual contact.

Incidents allegedly occured between May 2012 and March 2017.



Danmar Louise Cagulada has bee charged with criminal harassment, harassing phone calls, indecent acts and procuring.