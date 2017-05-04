'It would look very different:' Boyle Street eyes old Remand Centre as site for proposed wellness centre

The old Edmonton Remand Centre would be “radically repurposed” if Boyle Street Community Services were to take over, says Julian Daly, as the organization pushes to possibly turn the vacant building into a new wellness centre for inner city residents.



“It would look very different,” said Daly, the organization's executive director, who was in Vancouver Thursday touring that city’s re-purposed remand centre to see if the idea could work in Edmonton.



The organization is pushing for what they call a wellness centre that offers a range services to help people who are homeless get off the street, including housing and medical programs.



While the location is still up for debate, the idea is gaining steam in the city.



Mayor Don Iveson plans to introduce a motion Tuesday that would task city staff with partnering with the province, police and community groups to prepare an ‘inner city wellness plan.’



The group would have to develop a ‘firm proposal’ for a community wellness centre that would transition clients into supportive housing and treatment programs, according to Iveson’s motion.



“I wouldn’t rule out the Remand Centre as a possibility but it’s not presumed that’s the only option,” Iveson told reporters Tuesday. “I think purpose built might make sense.”



The push for a new wellness centre comes as a large number of Edmontonians continue to sleep on city streets, due in part to shortages in supportive and affordable housing.



“It’s hard for them because they have nowhere to go and nights in most shelters are full,” said Helen Herbert, who was formerly homeless but now volunteers at Boyle Street Community Services. “They are walking around or sleeping in the park, looking for a safe spot.”



Daly noted renovating the remand centre is only an option at this point, adding the organization could submit funding to build something brand new.



If they decide to go with the remand centre, however, it would offer much space to include housing, Daly added.



“It was a place of darkness,” he said, noting a renovated site could honour Indigenous culture. “But we would see reclaiming it through reconciliation as something that is powerful. We would want it to become a place of hope.”



Grant Moses, a community member with Boyle Street, said he would like to see a new hub.



“I think it’s better for people so that it can help straighten their lives out,” said Moses, who was once homeless. “There should be more spaces.”



In an email, the province said it’s continuing to examine options for the future use of the old Remand Centre.



“This was a specific, purpose-built facility that will be challenging to convert, which is why we are exploring a variety of options and associated cost estimates for its future use,” the email read. “Any future decision must consider the best value for Albertans.”



Daly said Boyle Street will submit a request for funding to the province for a new wellness centre in late June or early July.

