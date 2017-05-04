Edmonton man charged in hit-and-run death of woman: Police
Edmonton police have charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a female pedestrian in March.
Police said in a news release Thursday that Tuyen Trong Hung, 61, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of accident and careless driving.
On March 29 at around 1 a.m., police were called to a crash in the area of Fort Road and 131 Avenue. Upon further investigation, officer confirmed that a 53-year-old woman was fatally struck by the driver of a dark coloured SUV travelling southbound on Fort Road.
The suspect did not remain on scene, police said.
They added speed and alcohol were not factors.
This marks Edmonton’s fifth traffic fatality of 2017.