Edmonton man charged in hit-and-run death of woman: Police

Edmonton police have charged a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a female pedestrian in March.

Police said in a news release Thursday that Tuyen Trong Hung, 61, has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of accident and careless driving.

On March 29 at around 1 a.m., police were called to a crash in the area of Fort Road and 131 Avenue. Upon further investigation, officer confirmed that a 53-year-old woman was fatally struck by the driver of a dark coloured SUV travelling southbound on Fort Road.

The suspect did not remain on scene, police said.

They added speed and alcohol were not factors.

