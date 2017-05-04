Flights temporarily halted at Edmonton International Airport

Edmonton International Airport is allowing some departures after a temporary “ground stop” halted all flights on Thursday morning.

The ground stop was caused by a problem with the flight data processing system, said Ron Singer, spokesperson for Nav Canada, the company that owns and operates Canada's civil air navigation systems.

It lasted from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

“There was no danger and no safety was jeopardized. But it takes a while after you take something off to get it back running … It didn’t affect the actual aircraft control,” Singer said.

Airport spokesperson Christopher Chodan said ground stops are rare, and although some departures are now being allowed to take off, passengers should still call their airline if they have a flight today.

“They should call airlines and find out if there’s any adjustments to the timings,” Chodan said.