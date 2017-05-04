Nathan Fillion's fridge frenzy delights Edmontonians

Firefly and Castle star Nathan Fillion has caused an fridge frenzy throughout Edmonton, in hopes lucky residents can score a prize.

"Edmonton! If you know where this is- I left you a treat," the Edmonton-born actor wrote on his Facebook page Wednesday. "Hurry, before they recycle the fridge, and post a pic if you get it!."

Following his post, Edmontonians rushed to the unnamed location to see exactly what was in Fillion's fridge.

An hour after the actor's post, a man posed with Fillion's prize, which featured a drawn hammer and his autograph. It's unclear what the actual "treat" is.

But other residents eyeing the prize posted sad selfies of themselves next to the fridge.

"I was definitely not the first," wrote Tanya Chabot, who was frowning in her photo.

Andrew Bullock, who was also frowning, wrote, "Here with about 10 Fillion fans wondering who got here first, what was in the fridge....and why THERE IS NO PHOTO OF IT!!!!!"