Northlands announces Pride Day as part of K-Days 2017
Musical acts also announced Thursday, including Sam Roberts, Rae Spoon and more.
A new Pride Day will be part of the 2017 K-Days festivities.
Northlands announced Thursday that July 28 will focus on the LGBTQ community in partnership with the Edmonton Pride Centre, though a spokesperson said details of Pride Day will be announced in the coming weeks.
The K-Days music lineup was also announced Thursday.
This year's featured acts will include Sam Roberts, indie-pop singer Rae Spoon, hard rockers Glorious Sons and local country favourite Corb Lund among others.
The festival is taking "local hero" nominations to determine who will be this year's honorary parade marshals.
This year's K-Days, featuring rides, greasy food and live entertainment, will run from July 21 to 30.