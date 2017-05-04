Several female realtors in Edmonton allege harassment by man posing as customer

EDMONTON — A 31-year-old man is facing charges in a number of incidents of harassment targeting realtors in the Edmonton area.

Detectives started investigating in March 2017 after several female realtors reported incidents of harassment.

In each case, the realtors said they received calls from a male who posed as a customer, and arranged to view vacant properties.

The woman told police they would be harassed on the phone or in person, at times for sexual purposes.

In one case, a suspect was seen masturbating and offered the complainant money for sexual contact.

Danmar Louise Cagulada, 31, has been charged with criminal harassment, harassing phone calls, indecent acts and procuring.

EPS said the incidents date back to May 2012 and March 2017, but detectives believe there could be others who have not yet come forward.