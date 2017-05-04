Single-family houses make up almost 60% of Edmonton homes

Standalone houses dominate Edmonton’s housing stock and it doesn’t look like that’s changing anytime soon.

According to Statistics Canada, single-detached homes accounted for 57.3 per cent of Edmonton’s total occupied dwellings in 2016, which excludes temporary residences (including those occupied by post-secondary students and foreign residents). That’s higher than the national average of 53.6 per cent.

Compare that to the percentage of single-detached houses for Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver at 39.6 per cent, 32.7 per cent and 29.4 per cent respectively.

Jeff Randle, a housing expert with Statistics Canada, said Alberta’s housing portfolio could be influenced by a young population.

“With a younger population like that perhaps what we’re seeing is there is still a demand for this single or semi-detached homes where you have this traditional ideal of raising a family in a home,” he said.

Related:

Edmonton has seen a slight decrease in total percentage of single-detached houses, dropping from 60 per cent in 1996 to 57.3 in 2016.

In contrast, Vancouver has seen a “rapid decline” of single-detached houses since 1996, dropping from 45.5 per cent in 1996 to 29.4 per cent.

“When we look at some of these other regions such as Toronto and Vancouver, when we see a decline in single detached, generally what we’re seeing an increase in apartments,” Randle said. “However in Edmonton the share of apartments has only varied slightly.”

That’s less an issue of supply and demand and more an issue of not enough apartments being built to accommodate growth, says Mariah Samji, CEO of Infill Development in Edmonton Association.