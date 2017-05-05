Edmonton selected to host first-ever conference on climate change and cities

Edmonton has been selected to host a first-ever international conference that looks at how cities can play a role in addressing climate change.

The city announced Friday it will host the Cities and Climate Change Conference in March 2018. The event is co-sponsored by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a scientific body set up by members of the United Nations that's dedicated to inform people about the political and economic effects of climate change.



“The City of Edmonton is pleased to host the 2018 Cities and Climate Change Science conference," Mayor Don Iveson said in a news release. "Our city is serious in its action to combat climate change."

Iveson noted Edmonton's work in redeveloping the Blatchford Field into "one of the world's largest sustainable communities," as it would feature a neighbourhood that would see buildings receive electricity via heat from the ground, sewer and sun.



"Hosting the 2018 Cities and Climate Change Science conference gives us the opportunity to share knowledge with other municipalities, while learning, advancing ideas and forming partnerships that will help the world’s cities make progress on climate change,” Iveson said.

Ten cities competed to host the conference, but Edmonton was selected due to the city's "very high quality" proposal.

“Cities are on the front lines of the fight against climate change” added NDP MLA Shannon Phillips, the minister responsible for the Climate Change Office of Alberta, in the news release.