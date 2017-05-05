Hospital charity lottery website breached, credit card infomation at risk

EDMONTON — For the second time this year, officials with the Full House Lottery in Edmonton are warning customers that their website has been impacted by a breach and police are investigating.

In an email to customers, and a post on Facebook, the lottery said online customers may have been compromised, impacting online purchases made between Feb. 23 and May 2, 2017.

As a result, officials advised customers to alert their issuing credit card institution that customer names, billing addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and credit card details could have been compromised.

Back in late February, officials reached out to customers who bought tickets before Feb. 22, saying their credit card information could have been compromised.

Officials said online transactions had been transferred to a new server that was operated by a different company.

The lottery raises money for the foundations of both the University Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in the city.