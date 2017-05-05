St. Albert parents charged in relation to alleged sexual assualts of their children

Parents of two St. Albert children are facing multiple charges in relation to alleged sexual assaults of their children, according to a provincial law agency, after investigators conducted a year-long investigation into the mom and dad.



The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team's (ALERT) said Friday the Internet Child Exploitation unit charged the parents Monday, alleging the father committed sexual offences against his two school-age kids and that the mother knew the abuse had occurred but didn't contact police.

The Internet Child Exploitation unit is working with the Zebra Child Protection Centre and Alberta's Child and Family Services to provide support for the children, ALERT said. St. Albert RCMP have also provided assistance in the investigation.

ALERT said the investigation into the parents dates back to March 2017, when concerns arose over a social media user uploading child pornography. The child exploitation unit then identified the suspect and conducted a search warrant at the family's home in St. Albert, where a number of computer and electronic devices were seized.



Following the arrest, the unit discovered the couple's two children were allegedly sexually abused, ALERT said, adding investigators believes the father sexual abused the children over a period of at least three years.

ALERT said the 35-year-old father is charged with:

Two counts of sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual interference;

Two counts of invitation to sexual touching;

Making child pornography available;

Possession of child pornography.

The 32-year-old mother is charged with causing a youth to need intervention under the province’s Child, Youth and Family Enhancement Act.