'We can't have everything': Edmonton researcher helps governments make tough calls on healthcare funding

A child is dying from a rare disease, but the drug needed to save their life carries a heavy price tag.

Should the government step in?

Those are the types of decisions Edmonton’s Dev Menon plays a crucial role in making.

“I think one of the challenges now, with things like big data, artificial intelligence and all this personalized medicine, we are going to see more and more innovations come along more and more quickly,” Menon said.

“At some point, the public has to realize that we can’t have everything and that choices have to be made. I don’t think that’s something politicians want to talk about.”

Menon, who has been leading research for three decades that helps governments determine what procedures and drugs they can cover, was recently honoured with a lifetime achievement award by the Canadian Agencies for Drugs and Technologies in Health.

He joined the University of Alberta in 1988 to work on better managing technology in hospitals, and recently established the U of A’s Health Technology and Policy Unit.

While much of his work involves intensive scientific research, for some he turns to the public through a citizen jury process.

To find the juries, Canada Post will randomly send out 1,500 letters, and 16 jurors representing various ethnicities, ages and income levels will be selected through an interview process to stay in a hotel for a weekend.

In a recent Northern Alberta jury, Menon and other experts educated jurors on 10 “orphan drugs” that treat rare diseases, and had them form working groups to determine which they would and would not fund.

Experts made their pleas for each drug and jurors were presented with fabricated emotional news stories about people who desperately need the treatments.

“What we are trying to do with this is get an idea of social values, as far as resource allocation is concerned in making choices in healthcare,” Menon said.

“Does the public feel that we should be spending one million dollars on one person each year? Yes they do, under the right circumstances.”

Dev Menon’s team at the U of A is currently researching new uses for robotic surgery.

Robotic surgery is funded in Edmonton for prostate disease and hysterectomies, and he’s working to determine – through clinical data, economic analysis, budget impact, patient perspectives and implementation issues – whether it can be effectively and efficiently used for oral cancer and cardiac applications.

Treating rare diseases often comes with a hefty price tag and a multitude of complexities. As a result, some of Menon's team’s recommendations have led to government funding (newborn metabolic screening, for example) while others have been turned down due to lack of money and in some cases, “quite frankly … sat on someone’s desk.”

Menon said the general public is not aware of the complexities of these decisions, partly because politicians are less than keen to dive into them.