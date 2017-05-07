Skateboarders call for more parks as construction ramps up

As city construction work slashes the number of usable skateparks in Edmonton this summer, skater Coleton Courtoreille says having more places to drop into half pipes would be nice.

“In the summer we don’t have bus passes so we don’t get out here as easily,” said Courtoreille, 16, who was riding his skateboard at the Claireview skatepark last week.

“So, it would be good to have a something closer so we can get here easier.”

City crews have begun rehabilitating four skateparks in Edmonton to ensure ramps, half pipes and concrete slabs are stable and safe for residents for years to come. The work will at the Mill Woods, Castle Downs, Keskitayo and Callingwood sites.

“These sites were identified as high-need for repair,” said Martina Gardiner, the director of open space infrastructure delivery at the city. “It’s nothing to be worried about. We’re addressing the wear and tear caused by the environment’s freeze and thaw cycles.”

But fixing the four parks means the majority (66 per cent) of all Edmonton’s skateparks can’t be used all the time. The only two that will be fully open all summer are in Clareview and Fulton Ravine South.

Keith Allred, president of the Edmonton Skatepark Association, said that although the construction and closure of the parks are necessary, it will “cut significantly into Edmonton’s already short (skatepark) season.”

He said he hopes Edmonton will create a skatepark strategy — similar to ones in Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto — that would guide planners in determining where new facilities should go.

“Skateparks are the hubs of our community,” Allred said, noting people as old as 50 skateboard. “Loss of use for even a few weeks seems like an eternity to a kid who does not have access to other areas of the city to ride another park.”

Gardiner said planners are working on a strategy to determine how often they will need to inspect the parks.

“We’re really excited for this project,” she said. “We’re on schedule and on budget, and this really renews a valuable resource for Edmontonians.”