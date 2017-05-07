Funds to fix Edmonton’s ‘terrible’ back alleys up for debate

City councillors will give their final say over using taxpayer cash to fix Edmonton’s crumbling back alleys, but Coun. Andrew Knack thinks a couple more million could go a long way.

“I think our alleys are terrible,” said Knack during a phone interview Friday. “It’s no surprise because our policy always treated them as gravel.”

City councillors will debate Tuesday on deciding whether or not to increase funding for back alley repairs, as two-thirds of the city’s 1,175 kilometres in alleys have potholes and slumping pavement.

The push for smoothly paved and clean back streets comes as residents continue to raise concerns over the issue.

The enhancements could also play a large role in laneway housing, according to Knack, as city planners move forward on determining how to best accommodate developers looking to build homes that face the back roads.

“We would have to treat them similar to how we treat front streets in our communities,” he said.

Planners recommend the city go with ‘option one,’ which would see the city spend $18.4 million annually so all of Edmonton’s alleys, on average, are considered ‘fair’ within 25 years. The tax increase for this option would be 0.3 per cent annually.

But Knack said he will push council to approve ‘option two,’ which requires $20 million in city money annually to see even more back alleys improved. Option two would essentially bring laneways almost up to par with typical city streets.

The tax increase for that option would be about 0.33 per cent per year.

“I think considering how neglected our back alleys have been, we could put more into them up front and really get out in front of the issue,” he said. “We need to catch up throughout the city.”