Woman dies after car crash near 121 Street and 103 Avenue

A woman is dead after allegedly driving through a four-way stop and striking another vehicle on Saturday night.

Police responded to a collision report near 121 Street and 103 Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

A witness told police a female driving a Jeep westbound on 103 Avenue drove through a four-way stop and collided with a Honda Civic that was being driven by a male travelling southbound on 121 Street.

The Jeep struck two trees before coming to a stop about 30 metres from the intersection.

The woman in the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver of the Honda Civic suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for a precautionary check.