‘We just had to go’ Five-year-old Oilers TV star off to Anaheim

One of Sunday night’s not-so-typical TV stars is off to Anaheim to watch the Oilers face the Ducks in Game 7, according to his dad.

You may have spotted him while watching the Edmonton Oilers crush Anaheim 7-1. The five-year-old was bouncing around while rocking a big smile, a large set of headphones, and an Oilers puck.

“His name is Liam,” said Curtis Hirsch over the phone Monday, after booking a trip to Anaheim to watch the Oilers play the Ducks for the last time this year.

“We’re pretty big fans.”

Photos and gifs of Liam circulated on social media Sunday night, as hockey fans appeared to be particularly enthralled with the kindergartner's enthusiasm. Even the NHL had to tweet about him.

“It was just fun watching him bounce around,” Curtis said. “We had no idea he was on TV, and we were trying to get him on the big screen all game.”

He said he found out Liam was on TV when a friend texted him.

“It was pretty fun and pretty cool and, yeah, it was pretty crazy,” he said.

Curtis said Liam was sporting large headphones because the crowd was just too loud, which he noted wasn’t a bad thing.

“It was his second playoff game,” he said. “He slept through the first one because the game was late, so this one was really fun. He got to high-five some people in front of us. They were pretty excited.”

He said the family will take a day-trip to Disney Land as part of their excursion to Anaheim.