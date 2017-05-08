Some AHS employees would not feel safe getting healthcare in Alberta: Survey

Fewer than two-thirds of Alberta Health Services employees are confident they would feel safe receiving healthcare from their own organization, according to an internal survey released Monday.

The Our People Survey shows 64 per cent of employees agree or strongly agree “if they needed healthcare, they would feel safe receiving it from Alberta Health Services.”

Factoring in neutral responses, however, only 11 per cent said they disagreed with the statement.



The Wildrose official opposition party’s shadow health minister Tany Yao called the findings a “huge concern.”

“When you have these employees saying they aren’t satisfied with the quality, that’s something that our government has to truly address,” he said.

The Wildrose obtained part of the survey – which gathered responses from more than 46,000 people including nurses, EMS, support staff, physicians and volunteers – through a Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act request.

The Wildrose sent out a press release Monday morning calling on AHS to publicly release the full survey, and AHS posted the full results online late Monday afternoon.

Among 20 questions asked, the survey shows 68 per cent agree their co-workers are committed to doing quality work, 57 per cent agree they are satisfied with AHS as a place to work, and 48 per cent agree senior management has a “clear picture of the risk associated with patient care.”

AHS spokesperson Kerry Williamson said in an e-mail that the survey results will factor into future planning.