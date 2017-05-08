Alberta health workers union slams proposed new lab services agency

A union representing Alberta lab workers says the government should reject the Health Quality Council of Alberta’s recommendation of a new entity to take over laboratory services across the province.



The council released a 158-page report last week recommending the creation of a new organization to handle $700 million in laboratory services currently overseen by Alberta Health Services.



“When you look at the current AHS structure, they have all this stuff in place. Do I think it’s working perfectly? No. Do I think it needs some tweaking to be a better service to the citizens of this province? Absolutely,” said Michael Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta union.



“To go out and make a whole other organizational structure with more layers in its cake than you can shake a stick at makes no sense to me whatsoever.”



Parker said the council’s report correctly identifies many problems with laboratory services, but its recommended solution would make things worse by creating bureaucracy and confusion.



The council’s CEO Andrew Neuner, however, said a new government structure would not exclude involvement from AHS and could run things more efficiently.



The report states AHS has problems with decision-making structures, noting the organization has four vice-presidents with accountability for lab services.



The complexity of accountability, it states, “has resulted in prolonged processes and long delays for decision-making, uneven implementation of decisions, and a resulting lack of nimbleness in the ability to respond to the needs of the laboratory sector.”



Neuner said the report draws on evidence, best practices of other large organizations and consultations with 1,400 stakeholders.



“Our intention is to be objective. This is not a report in which we offer an opinion or make judgments. It’s simply a presentation of the evidence that took the better part of nine months to put together, with the engagement of a lot of individuals,” he said.



The NDP created a policy for publicly run lab services in late 2015, when Health Minister Sarah Hoffman axed a deal struck by the former PC government to give all medical testing services in Edmonton to a private company based in Australia.



The province announced last fall that AHS will take over lab operations from privately owned Dynalife starting in 2022.