'Significant milestone:' City kicks off construction at Blatchford

Blatchford reached another "significant milestone" Monday, says site executive director Mark Hall, as crews begin construction work on the project this week.

"Starting another year of construction means we are one step closer to seeing the first of 30,000 residents moving into one of the world’s largest sustainable communities," Hall said in a news release Monday.

Work at Blatchford, which was home to the former municipal airport, will include the installation of storm, sanitary and water services, as well as piping for the district energy system – which will provide heating, cooling and hot water to buildings via heat from the ground, sewer and sun when complete.

"In late 2017, it is anticipated that construction crews will begin drilling boreholes under the first stormwater pond for the geo-exchange, which is one of the renewable energy sources for the district energy sharing system," the news release said.

Once the utilities have been installed, the city will then begin "Stage 1" of local road construction.

In fact, crews will recycle about one-third of the former airport runways (by crushing them into concrete, asphalt and gravel) to construct the future roads in the community.

"To ensure as much of the material as possible are diverted from the landfill, any excess materials that are not required in the community will be sold for reuse elsewhere," the release said.