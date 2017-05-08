Edmonton Police Chief addresses city crime

In an expansive discussion Monday, Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht defended the force withholding homicide victims’ names, addressed Edmonton’s fentanyl crisis and said a 110 speed limit on the Anthony Henday would not be “unreasonable”.

Knecht made the comments at a ‘Coffee with the Chief’ media availability Monday.

Withholding homicide victims’ names

The Edmonton Police Service has been criticized for withholding the names of nearly half of 2017’s homicide victims. This year, Edmonton Police has withheld the names of 8 out of 17 homicide victims, compared to zero out of four withheld by Calgary Police Service and two out of 14 withheld by RCMP K Division.

Knecht said the force is always trying to find a balance between respecting the rights of victims and the accused and the public’s right to know.

He said he’s been told by lawyers that perhaps the service was “a little loose” in the past.

“I’m pretty comfortable with what I’m being told. We don’t want to be breaking the law and we absolutely want to have respect for the victims,” he said.

The challenge is greater for Edmonton due to its higher rate of homicides compared to its counterparts, he added.

“We've got a high number so obviously the issues will be more and the desire for people to know is more,” Knecht said. “So we try and provide as much as we can.”

EPS only releases the name for police purposes, such as to identify suspects. Sometimes when the public has identified the victims of a crime, the police are still not allowed to release the names.

Ultimately he wants to see some level of consistency among police forces on releasing names. To that end, he plans to meet with other police chiefs and legal experts in the future.

Opioid crisis, supervised consumption sites

Supervised consumption sites are just one piece of the puzzle in addressing opioid overdose deaths in the province, Knecht said.

“We need wraparound services to help these people when they’re at their most vulnerable … I think if we had a community wellness centre in this city, we wouldn’t have the issues we have, to the level we do, around fentanyl deaths,” he said.

Knecht said he was challenged to look at the Vancouver model of supervised injection sites and travelled there several months ago to do so. He said he had concerns about open drug use, trafficking and unsafe conditions.

“We think there is a benefit to addicts getting clean needles and being supervised while they’re injecting drugs; I think that’s a good thing,” Knecht said.

Having said that, the sites are not the only solution.

Pedestrian deaths, traffic safety

Knecht said he’s satisfied overall in how police are investigating and laying charges in connection to speeding, pedestrians being hit and other vehicle-related infractions.

He said they have the same conversation every spring and summer about speed limits and road safety.

“It is a concern. I would suggest, since I’ve been here as chief, I’m very concerned with the way Edmontonians drive. I think in some cases we’re almost reckless,” Knecht said.

He shared an anecdote about motorists speeding past him while he drove 100 on the Anthony Henday and suggested a higher speed limit should be considered.

“110 is not unreasonable on that road.”

---

Cyber policing on the rise

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has a full-time unit of about 10 people dedicated to cyber policing, but is gradually dedicating more resources to online crimes.

“We are behind and we have to invest more in that. It’s a significant problem,” Knecht said.

EPS works with provincial and federal agencies to investigate online child exploitation. Many parents don’t know what their children are doing online, which is a concern, Knecht said.

“We know the impact of online issues on people, particularly young people, are massive. I would say they’re grossly underreported.”

He said fraud thrives on the web because there are fewer witnesses, and people may be hesitant to report embarrassing incidents stemming from interactions on dating sites.

The future of placing will take place across all channels, Knecht said.

“There is going to be a time when every single police officer out there … is going to be dedicating a percentage of their time to online crime investigations. I would say that’s the future.”

Good Samaritan Act

Edmonton Police Service Chief Rod Knecht is unsure what effect Bill C-224, also known as ‘The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act’, could have on reducing overdose deaths in Edmonton.

The bill, which became law last week, would shield people at the scene of an overdose from possession or breaching conditions charges if they call to report the incident.

“I think it’s going to be one of those laws that’s difficult for the police to work with,” Knecht said. “Do I think people will be more inclined to phone the police? I’m not so sure.”

He said it’s too early to see if it will help reduce overdose deaths. But he added he knew of at least one case where an individual was hesitant to report an overdose due to fear of being apprehended.